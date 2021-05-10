Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.