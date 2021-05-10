yieldwatch Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003301 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $19.52 million and $19,911.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

