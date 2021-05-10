Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 211,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

