Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

