Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 979,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

