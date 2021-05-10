Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cree by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,333. Cree has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.