Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $77.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in FirstCash by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

