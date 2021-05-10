Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galecto.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.39 on Friday. Galecto has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

