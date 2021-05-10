Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $2.25 EPS

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $145.46 on Monday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.