Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $2.25 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $145.46 on Monday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit