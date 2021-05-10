Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

