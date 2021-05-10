Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.50 Million

Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $276.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.32. 2,507,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.