Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Stoneridge posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Stoneridge stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.75 million, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $38.20.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.