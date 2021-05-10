Zacks: Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit