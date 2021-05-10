Zacks: Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.