Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce $4.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $5.37 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,428,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

