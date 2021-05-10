Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.10 Million

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $503.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $512.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. 329,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

