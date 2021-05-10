Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $2.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 20.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $3,943,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 67.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $223.80. 461,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.61.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

