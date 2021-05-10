Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $43,926,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,333. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

