Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $87.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.19 million and the highest is $88.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $32.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $435.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $530.53 million, with estimates ranging from $505.51 million to $544.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,272. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.97 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.