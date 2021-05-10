Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,704. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $310.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

