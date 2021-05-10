Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report sales of $32.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

