Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Twitter reported sales of $683.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 100,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,709,373. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

