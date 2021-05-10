Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.34. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

WLDN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 8,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

