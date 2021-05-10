Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

Several analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,157. The company has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

