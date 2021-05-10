Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Matador Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,678. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

