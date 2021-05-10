Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADAG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

ADAG opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96. Adagene has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 838,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Adagene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.