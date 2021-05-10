Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings. Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8×8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. Moreover, partnership with Accenture favors prospects. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Get Oracle alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Oracle has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.