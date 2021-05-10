Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $7.80 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

