Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

