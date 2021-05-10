Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:TMST opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

