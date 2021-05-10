Zacks Investment Research Lowers GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

GLOP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 590,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.