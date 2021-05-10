Zacks Investment Research Trims Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price to $64.25

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price decreased by Zacks Investment Research to $64.25 in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.93.

NYSE GRUB opened at $65.41 on Friday. Grubhub has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $85.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 334.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 335,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 257,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

