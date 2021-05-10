Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,670. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.