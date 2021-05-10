Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €112.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.05. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

