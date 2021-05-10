ZelaaPayAE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,310.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $706,122.47 and approximately $68,310.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

