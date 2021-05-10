Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of At Home Group worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.