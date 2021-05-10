Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,600 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.18 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

