Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,214,453 shares of company stock worth $195,471,762. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.05 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

