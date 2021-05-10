Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.