Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,554 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Shares of MA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.34. 33,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,009. The stock has a market cap of $372.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

