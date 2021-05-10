Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $59,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $585.83. 7,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $589.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

