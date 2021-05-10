Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $45.75 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $45,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 315,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

