Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $75.97 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,359 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $75,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.15.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

