Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,505,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $645,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.57. 139,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.