Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,880. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 14.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,095,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 11.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Zynga by 14.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 131,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.