$0.01 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. MoneyGram International also reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $8.37 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.