$0.05 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

GSKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 10,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,993. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit