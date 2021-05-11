$0.05 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

GSKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 10,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,993. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.