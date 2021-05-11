$0.06 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.08). International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of IGT opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

