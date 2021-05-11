$0.13 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $74,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,084 shares of company stock worth $2,023,049. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 20,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $936.98 million, a P/E ratio of -240.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.