-$0.16 EPS Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 493,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $639.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

