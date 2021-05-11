$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

